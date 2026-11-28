The DMK has decided to support the Centre's revised delimitation Bill. At a meeting of its MPs at Anna Arivalayam on Saturday, November 28, party president MK Stalin said the DMK's two key demands are now in the draft Bill, calling it a victory for a three-year struggle. The demands were that Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced, and that the 1971 Census-based proportion among states should be retained even if the total number of seats increases.

The Union government released the draft on Friday, November 27. According to The News Minute, it proposes a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state, delimitation based on the latest Census, and a freeze on further delimitation until 2051. The Bill is due in the Lok Sabha on Monday, November 30, at a special sitting of Parliament. The DMK had opposed an earlier version in April.

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja said the party's stand has been consistent, though it has reservations about how the delimitation commission would redraw constituencies and may seek changes. The Congress has taken a different line, with leaders saying they are confident the Bill will not pass.