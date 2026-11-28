Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA C. Arul Vignesh has been arrested following severe sexual harassment and stalking allegations filed by a sitting woman IAS officer in Kallakurichi. Charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the PoSH Act, the legislator faces accusations ranging from sending obscene messages to attempting a late-night visit to her official residence.

In response, the Tamil Nadu government formed a high-level Internal Complaints Committee with a 60-day deadline, while the Madras High Court ordered an independent, court-monitored police investigation.

The scandal has united rival parties in demanding strict accountability, placing intense political pressure on TVK leadership to decide whether Arul Vignesh should resign, risking both a crucial Assembly seat and a difficult by-election.