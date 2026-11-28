Will the DMK support the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise? The party is keeping its options open but wants a written constitutional guarantee that Tamil Nadu's share of parliamentary representation will be protected.

With Parliament set to reconvene for special sittings from November 30 to December 3, the delimitation debate is back in focus.

In this explainer, we break down what delimitation means, why Tamil Nadu and other southern states are concerned, what the DMK is demanding, and how the Centre's proposed 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats could shape the debate.

Can the Centre address the concerns of southern states and secure the support needed to pass the proposed constitutional amendment?

Watch the full explainer.