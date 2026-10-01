FlyDubai Scare: 17,000ft drop & violent cockpit fight! Indian pilot saves the day

What began as a routine Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv quickly turned into a midair nightmare. Cruising at 34,000 feet, Flight FZ1073 suddenly plunged 17,000 feet in minutes. As the Boeing 737 rapidly descended, terrified passengers heard screams and witnessed a bloody, violent confrontation between the pilots. The aircraft briefly transmitted a 7500 squawk code—signaling a hijacking—prompting immediate security alerts and scrambled fighter jets. After a safe emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, investigators are searching for answers. Was this a dispute that spiraled out of control, or a deliberate attempt to hijack and crash a passenger jet?