TVK's performance in Dharapuram by-poll could be CM Vijay government's report card

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder Vijay addressed a massive campaign rally in Dharapuram ahead of the crucial October 6 bypoll. He fiercely targeted the DMK and AIADMK, calling them "evil forces." The rally witnessed a deeply emotional moment when TVK candidate Sathyabama broke down in tears on stage. Recounting the severe online harassment she faced after resigning as an AIADMK MLA, she was visibly distressed. Stepping in quickly, CM Vijay warmly consoled the teary-eyed candidate, showing his solidarity. Urging voters to stand with the truth, he passionately appealed to Dharapuram to ensure his "sister" Sathyabama's sweeping victory.