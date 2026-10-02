Indian Captain Stabbed, Plane Plunging: How Passengers Took On A Cockpit Attacker

A Flydubai flight carrying 174 people was forced into a terrifying emergency after the Indian captain was allegedly attacked by his Omani co-pilot during the flight.

As the aircraft plunged thousands of feet, a young passenger alerted her mother, who raised the alarm.

Passengers, including Yaniv Hayoun, rushed towards the cockpit and restrained the attacker.

Injured Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, while an off-duty pilot helped regain control of the aircraft.

The flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed safely in Tabuk. The incident triggered fears of a hijacking, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances and motive.