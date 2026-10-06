Can Gyanesh Kumar continue in office after SIR row?

The Chief Election Commissioner is facing mounting scrutiny over the functioning of the Election Commission — and now the Supreme Court is examining allegations that key decisions were taken without the approval of the other two Election Commissioners. But even before the Supreme Court took up the matter on Monday, there were strong warnings about the Election Commission and the right to vote.
On Sunday, former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said the right to vote was in “great peril” and questioned the functioning of the Election Commission. And on Monday, the Supreme Court itself said that decisions of the Election Commission have to be taken either unanimously or by majority. So what exactly is happening — and what does this mean for Gyanesh Kumar?