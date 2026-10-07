Gold, guns and crores: What BJP and SP's UP Rajya Sabha nominees declared in affidavits

The affidavits of 10 candidates set to enter the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh reveal a striking range of wealth, assets and liabilities. Samajwadi Party nominee Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani has declared family assets worth Rs 373.26 crore, while veteran leader Ram Gopal Yadav has declared Rs 14.60 crore. All eight BJP nominees have declared family assets of more than Rs 2 crore.

Their declarations also include gold and silver jewellery, agricultural and inherited property, luxury vehicles and licensed firearms. The affidavits provide a detailed look at the wealth and assets of the leaders set to represent Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha.