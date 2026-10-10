Delhi on high alert ahead of October 10 protest | 47 citizens allege police intimidation

Delhi is on high alert ahead of the October 10 protest against the Election Commission of India. Authorities have announced restrictions at 57 metro stations, cancelled several trains and deployed additional security personnel.

At least 30 protesters travelling from Madhya Pradesh have been detained, according to a senior police official.

Meanwhile, 47 prominent citizens have accused Delhi Police of using pressure tactics to discourage participation in the demonstration.

Here is what the restrictions mean, why the protest is being held and the concerns raised over the right to peaceful assembly.