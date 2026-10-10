Pinarayi, Mamata, Kejriwal: What Their Detentions Mean For Democracy

The reported detention of former chief ministers Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal during protests in Delhi has raised questions about the right to dissent in a democracy.

The opposition leaders were protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

But what does the incident mean for the constitutional right to peaceful protest? While authorities are responsible for maintaining public order, the circumstances and legal grounds for restricting demonstrations remain important questions.

This video examines the wider debate over democratic freedoms, Article 19 of the Constitution and whether ordinary citizens can exercise their right to peaceful dissent without fear of restrictions.

Can a democracy protect public order while safeguarding the right to protest? Share your views in the comments.