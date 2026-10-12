India-US Ties: Is Trump Pushing India Away?

India-US relations are facing fresh challenges under US President Donald Trump, with tensions over visa restrictions, trade negotiations and Russian oil.

From the controversy surrounding Indian professionals in the American technology sector to Washington’s demands for greater access to India’s agricultural and dairy markets, several issues are testing this strategic partnership.

Is the US treating India as an equal partner, or using economic pressure to influence its decisions?

This explainer examines the key disagreements, India’s strategic autonomy and the options available to New Delhi as it seeks to protect its national interests while maintaining crucial ties with Washington.