Jantar Mantar no longer a protest site; how this impacts dissent in India?

The government has changed the location of protest, but can it stop the anger behind it?

Delhi Police has announced that Jantar Mantar, one of India’s most recognisable sites of public dissent, will no longer be an officially designated venue for protests and demonstrations. Three alternative locations have been named: Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in Shahdara.

Reacting to the decision on Monday, October 12, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said that the entire country would now become a site for demonstrations.

The announcement has sparked questions about the future of public protests in the national capital. Why is Jantar Mantar losing its designated status, and how different are the new locations? Let’s take a closer look.