The Aurora Temple Plot Explained: Why India is Expressing "Deep Concern"

US law enforcement recently thwarted a planned mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. Local police arrested a 19-year-old suspect armed with weapons and a white supremacist manifesto.

The suspect, Alexandros Paporakis, was intercepted after co-workers tipped off authorities. Investigators recovered an unserialized rifle and a disturbing document outlining violent plans to target Indian, Jewish, and African American communities.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs quickly expressed deep concern over this rising racist hostility. They are strongly urging US authorities to protect the Indian diaspora and ensure prompt, strict justice.