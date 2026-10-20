DMK's unconditional support to CJP: A challenge to the Congress-TVK coalition?

When CJP leaders were arrested in Delhi, MK Stalin did not stay silent. When young activists faced detention, he offered legal assistance. And when CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora were detained ahead of the Tiranga march, the DMK chief demanded their immediate release.

At a time when the Cockroach Janta Party's protests against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls have drawn a police crackdown, the DMK has repeatedly voiced its support. Could Stalin be emerging as one of CJP's most consistent political allies? And could this partnership open the door to a new opposition front?

In this video, we try to analyse the reason behind MK Stalin's unconditional support to the youth protests