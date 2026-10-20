Tiger Shroff attackers from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang: How jailed gangster is running operations

The gunshots fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai highlight the enduring reach of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Shroff escaped unharmed, US-based associate Anil Pandit allegedly claimed responsibility, citing the actor's association with Salman Khan.

This attack exposes the syndicate's sophisticated, three-tiered structure. Despite being incarcerated, the central leader allegedly orchestrates operations through international handlers. These overseas intermediaries manage logistics and recruit local shooters, who physically execute the violent crimes.

This decentralized model deliberately distances masterminds from ground-level violence. As threats against Bollywood persist, authorities face the challenge of dismantling a network led from afar.