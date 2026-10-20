Tiger Shroff Firing Case: From Juhu Shooting To Arrests In Rajasthan, Full Timeline Of Events

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped serious injury after three motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu on October 18. His driver and another person were injured in the incident, triggering an overnight police investigation.

Mumbai Police examined CCTV footage and tracked the suspects’ alleged escape route across state borders. By Monday morning, all three accused had reportedly been arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan. The case was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Watch this timeline explainer for the key developments, the reported Lawrence Bishnoi gang claim, and what investigators are probing next.