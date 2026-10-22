“COVID Stopped My Plan to Eliminate Dawood!”: Retired Major’s Shocking Claim Sparks Trolling

Retired Army officer and filmmaker Major Ravi has made a startling claim, alleging he spent two years orchestrating a secret plan to eliminate underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the key mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

According to Ravi, the covert mission was abandoned when the COVID-19 pandemic and strict lockdown measures completely disrupted logistics. However, his claims on the podcast Mind Your Words have sparked intense online trolling, with viewers questioning how far the unverified operation actually progressed.

While past foiled plots in 2005 and 2013 remain on record, this sensational revelation has turned into a viral debate across social media.