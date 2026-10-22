UN Criticises India, Rubio Hits Back With ‘Oxymoron’ Remark

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the term “UN experts” an “oxymoron” when asked about the United Nations’ criticism of India’s handling of protests. Rubio declined to comment on India’s internal political affairs, saying it was for the Indian people to decide.

Rubio said peaceful demonstrations and the expression of differing political opinions were part of democratic discourse, while distinguishing them from riots involving vandalism, arson and destruction of property. He also cited Cuba as a contrast in the treatment of opposition voices.

His remarks come amid a wider debate over the UN’s response to protests and allegations of human rights violations in India. Indian diplomat Barkha Tamrakar pushed back against what India described as selective targeting, stressing that human rights should not be used as an instrument of political pressure.

India has also questioned the contrast between UN experts’ criticism of its handling of protests and UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk’s remarks on violent protests in France and elsewhere in Europe.

Watch the full report for the latest developments.