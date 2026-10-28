Karnataka Final Voter List Out: Over 99.7 Lakh Names Removed

Karnataka's final electoral roll was published on October 27, 2026, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka now has over 4.54 crore electors, with more than 99.7 lakh voters removed compared with the earlier total of 5,54,32,814 electors.

The state has over 2.24 crore male voters, over 2.29 crore female voters and 2,841 third-gender voters. The number of polling stations has also increased by 390 to 41,888.

The draft electoral roll, published on August 24, listed 4,46,35,975 voters. During the claims and objections period, which ended on September 23, the Chief Electoral Officer's office received nearly 19.5 lakh applications for the inclusion, deletion and correction of voter details.

The Election Commission of India undertook the SIR exercise to verify voter details and update the electoral database. The process has drawn criticism from the ruling Congress in Karnataka and other Opposition parties over the revision exercise and the deletion of voters' names.

Watch for the key figures from Karnataka's final electoral roll and the developments surrounding the SIR process.