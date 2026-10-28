TN Jailbreak: 5 of 17 undertrials who escaped from Theni jail recaptured

Five of the 17 undertrial prisoners who escaped from Thekkampatti sub-jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district have been recaptured, while 12 remain on the run. The latest arrest was made near Kanavilakku on Tuesday.

Police said the inmates allegedly staged a medical emergency before attacking prison staff and escaping late on Monday night. Three prison personnel were injured. Seventeen special teams have been formed to track down the remaining fugitives, with searches underway across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala.

The jailbreak has triggered a security investigation and a political row, with DMK president M K Stalin criticising the TVK government over prison security and law and order.