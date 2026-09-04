Nepal’s Glaciers Are Dying. The World Didn’t Pull the Trigger. But It Loaded the Gun

Nepal’s devastating glacier disaster has raised a larger question: what does the world owe the Himalayas? In this episode of TNIE Global Talks, Prabhu Chawla speaks with Ambassador Manjeev Puri about the Himalayas as the “Third Pole”, their importance to millions across Asia, and the growing risks posed by climate change, glacial melt and rapid infrastructure development.
The conversation examines whether the region needs stronger international cooperation, a real-time cross-border early warning system and greater sharing of environmental data. Ambassador Puri also discusses the idea of historic responsibility for climate change, the global loss-and-damage framework, China’s role in the Himalayan region, the responsibilities of the US, Europe, India and other countries, and why development in fragile mountain ecosystems must be balanced with sustainability.