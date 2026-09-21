Delhi SIR: VIP's get notices for 'discrepancies' from EC. What about ordinary citizens?

Prominent leaders like L.K. Advani and S. Jaishankar, alongside millions of citizens, have received voter verification notices during the Delhi SIR process, which checks current electoral details against 2002 records. The Election Commission asserts these notices for "unmapped" records or "logical discrepancies" do not mean automatic voter deletion. Citizens can submit documents to correct their information by the October 29 deadline. However, this massive verification exercise has sparked concerns. Critics fear that while VIPs can easily resolve discrepancies, ordinary citizens and tenants might struggle to navigate the bureaucratic process before the final electoral roll is published on November 4.

