TVK CM Vijay expands DMK's popular breakfast scheme to middle schools in Tamil Nadu

According to officials, around 15.30 lakh additional students studying in 15,454 government and state-aided schools will benefit from the expanded scheme. Named in honour of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, the scheme aims to improve students’ nutrition and ensure they begin their school day with a healthy meal. An additional allocation of Rs 217.63 crore has been made in the current financial year for the expansion, taking the programme’s total budget to Rs 724 crore.