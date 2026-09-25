Gen Z voting rights: Congress targets Modi over pending annual revision of electoral rolls

The Congress has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over delays in the annual revision of electoral rolls. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh contrasted the current administration with Rajiv Gandhi’s government, which lowered the voting age to 18, alleging that Gen Z voters are now being kept off the rolls.
The controversy centres on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, where two Election Commissioners reportedly raised several internal objections regarding Form 6, voter additions, and database access. The Election Commission dismissed claims of internal rift, affirming all decisions are unanimous and lawful, while the Congress demands the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.