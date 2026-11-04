Rizwan Arshad on Food Security, Black Marketing and Government Accountability

In this episode of Expressions, we speak with Rizwan Arshad, Karnataka’s Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, about the challenges of governance and the issues affecting everyday citizens.

From gaps in Karnataka’s food distribution system and preventing food grain black marketing to the proposed social media restrictions for children under 16, he shares his views on the changes needed.

He also opens up about losing two Lok Sabha elections, overcoming setbacks, farmers’ concerns and the importance of inclusive development.

Watch the full conversation for an insightful discussion on politics, public service and Karnataka’s future.