Actor-comedian Bhuvan Bam on Fear, Failure & Finding His Break

Bhuvan Bam opens up about the fear, preparation and transformation that went into playing revolutionary Raj Bihari Bose in The Revolutionaries. From months of workshops, Bangla and dialect training to changing his physical appearance and giving up sugar, Bam reveals how he approached a character with very little visual archive available.
Bam also looks back at his journey from performing at Moti Mahal Deluxe in Delhi to creating BB Ki Vines and eventually making the move to Mumbai. How did a musician and YouTuber become one of India's most recognisable performers? And what did it take to step into the shoes of a revolutionary whose story had rarely been seen on screen? Watch the full conversation.