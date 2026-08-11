Upendra on Karnataka Politics, Prajaakeeya & Why Money Shouldn't Win Elections

Actor-turned-politician Upendra opens up in this exclusive conversation with The New Indian Express about his political movement Prajaakeeya, why he believes voters should choose ideology over individuals, and how technology can make politics transparent.

He explains why politics has become a business, why elections shouldn't depend on money, how his The Real Prajaakeeya app works, and why accountability is the future of democracy. Upendra also discusses Karnataka politics, the new Chief Minister, corruption, right to recall, the role of social media, religion in politics, the future of Kannada cinema, OTT, AI filmmaking, and his upcoming movie projects.