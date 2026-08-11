Express Dialogue

UT Khader on fixing government hospitals | Express Dialogue | The New Indian Express

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In an interaction with TNIE, Minister UT Khader, who is handling the health portfolio for the second time, speaks on various issues related to the healthcare sector. Khader explains why surprise hospital inspections are important, saying they reveal the real condition of emergency services, doctor availability, nursing staff, cleanliness and patient care. He also discusses the need to attract young doctors, speed up appointments, reduce bureaucratic delays and strengthen government hospitals.

UT Khader

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