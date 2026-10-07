'Cinema industry, like other workspaces, has its problems' - TG Ravi

In this exclusive interview with The New Indian Express – Keralam, veteran Malayalam actor TG Ravi opens up about some fascinating moments from his long career in Malayalam cinema. He reveals a little-known fact about the film Pranchiyettan and the Saint—his son, actor Sreejith Ravi, had provided the voice for his character, a detail even many of their relatives were unaware of.

TG Ravi also speaks candidly about the status of women in the Malayalam film industry and whether working conditions have changed from the past. Recalling his own experiences on film sets, he says that efforts were made to ensure female actors were comfortable during shoots. He also discusses how society’s mindset influences perceptions of women, friendship and relationships between men and women.

The veteran actor fondly remembers working with legendary Malayalam superstar Prem Nazir, describing him as “a gem of a person” and recalling how he helped people both within and outside the film industry.

In the interview, TG Ravi also discusses his tenure as the President of the Cochin Devaswom Board, how he was able to save the Devaswom Board resthouse in Varanasi, and shares insights from his experiences both in cinema and public life.