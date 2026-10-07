'I never wanted to become a writer' - Khyrunnisa

In this exclusive interview with The New Indian Express - Keralam, acclaimed children’s fiction writer and columnist Khyrunnisa opens up about her journey into writing, her love for the English language, and the changing reading habits among children.

Khyrunnisa reveals that she never actually aspired to become a writer. Instead, she was deeply fascinated by the English language from her school days. She recalls how much she enjoyed her English classes and listening to her teachers’ lectures.

The writer also talks about her popular ‘Butterfingers’ series, which appeared in the children’s comic magazine Tinkle, and shares insights into writing for young readers.

Khyrunnisa discusses a growing concern in today’s literary landscape — too few readers and too many writers. She questions whether encouraging children to become writers without first developing their reading habits is the right approach. “Parents are urging children to become writers, without asking how their reading is,” Khyrunnisa says.