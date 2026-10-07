'It is a good opportunity to invest now' - CJ George

In this exclusive interview with The New Indian Express - Keralam, CJ George, Founder and Managing Director of Geojit Financial Services, shares his views on the global economy, stock markets, mutual funds and the importance of disciplined long-term investing.

CJ George speculates that the global economy could see a positive turn in November, particularly around the US midterm elections, and says stock market indices could potentially turn strongly positive. However, he stresses that this is only his personal speculation and that the opposite outcome is also possible.

He also explains the power of compounding through systematic investment plans (SIPs), highlighting how consistent long-term investing can potentially create substantial wealth over several decades. CJ George cautions young investors against reckless trading in futures and options, where many inexperienced traders can suffer significant losses.

The financial expert advocates disciplined, long-term investing and says those with little or no experience in the stock market can consider starting their investment journey through mutual funds.