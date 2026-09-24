'Kerala depends on external power almost completely' - MG Rajamanickam

In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express - Keralam, KSEB CMD M G Rajamanickam IAS explains the reasons behind the ongoing power crisis in Kerala and the challenges facing the state’s electricity sector. Rajamanickam says low rainfall in Kerala, the El Niño phenomenon, rising power consumption and inadequate power generation have contributed to the current situation.

He also explains why Kerala’s power crisis is different from that of many other states, with the state depending heavily on electricity purchased from outside. The KSEB CMD reveals that the situation was already serious when he took charge, despite even his own children blaming him for the power crisis.

He also points out that Kerala does not currently have a major power generation project, adding to the state’s dependence on external power sources.