'Kerala's soil is one of the best': G Shankar | Architect

In this exclusive interview with The New Indian Express – Keralam, renowned architect G Shankar explores the strengths of Kerala’s traditional architecture, indigenous building techniques, and the importance of understanding the region’s unique environment. G Shankar explains why Kerala’s traditional architectural techniques can be more cost-effective, durable, and long-lasting compared to many modern construction methods used elsewhere.

He also discusses the distinctive qualities of Kerala’s soil, explaining how its texture and even taste can provide important clues about its suitability for construction. The architect also delves into Vasthu Shastra and the role of traditional beliefs in house construction. He emphasizes the importance of respecting a homeowner’s beliefs and values when designing and building their home, rather than dismissing or disrespecting them.

From traditional Kerala architecture and sustainable construction practices to soil quality, Vasthu, and the philosophy behind building a home, G Shankar offers valuable insights into how traditional knowledge can continue to influence modern architecture.