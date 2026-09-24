'The things they say about him on social media': Carnatic vocalist K Omanakutty

In this exclusive interview with The New Indian Express – Kerala, renowned Carnatic vocalist K Omanakutty opens up about legendary singer KJ Yesudas, his immense stature in Indian music, and the social media criticism he faced in recent years.

She says Yesudas’ decision to move to the USA was a good thing, particularly in light of the attacks he faced on social media. K Omanakutty, the sibling of renowned singer MG Sreekumar and late singer-composer MG Radhakrishnan, also explains why learning Carnatic classical music is important for playback singers and how a strong classical foundation can shape a singer’s abilities.

She also recalls her early association with celebrated playback singer KS Chithra, revealing that she recognised Chithra’s exceptional musical talent from her childhood and had predicted that she would go on to become a great singer.