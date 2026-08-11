From Hearts to Boardrooms: Dr. Sunita Maheshwari's Purpose-Led Life | Expressions

Dr. Sunita Maheshwari, a US Board-certified Pediatric Cardiologist and co-founder of Teleradiology Solutions, shares her remarkable journey from healing newborn hearts to building impactful healthcare innovations.

She discusses the challenges and rewards of medical entrepreneurship, the role of AI in medicine, her philosophy of giving and staying grounded, and her unique parenting hacks.

The conversation delves into her experiences on the board of India's largest private bank and GlaxoSmithPharma, and her insights on leadership, balance, and making decisions that benefit millions.