Pramila Nesargi on Justice, Women’s Rights & Judicial Accountability | Expressions

What does it take to challenge the system for over six decades? In this episode of Expressions, lawyer and women’s rights advocate Pramila Nesargi speaks candidly about her journey in law, fighting for women’s rights, judicial accountability, access to justice, the Uniform Civil Code and the role of social media in society.

From challenging an examiner as an LLM student to taking on powerful institutions, Nesargi reflects on the battles that shaped her career and shares her views on what needs to change in India’s legal and social systems.