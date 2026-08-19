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Ruth Manorama on Resilience, Leadership and Finding Your Voice

Ruth Manorama, social activist and 2006 Right Livelihood Award laureate, joins Expressions for a deeply personal conversation on resilience, leadership, dignity and the power of finding your voice. She reflects on the experiences that shaped her, the influence of her mother, her journey of working alongside marginalized communities, and the importance of education and self-reliance. From building platforms for women to working with Dalit women, domestic workers, slum dwellers and unorganized labour, Ruth speaks about decades of organizing, mobilizing and empowering communities. She also shares stories from her life in Bangalore, her partnership with her husband and colleague, and her experiences taking issues of poverty, discrimination and human rights to national and international forums.