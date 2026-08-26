Jayana Kothari on the Fight for Gender Equality & Justice

Jayana Kothari, Supreme Court litigator and founder of the Centre for Law and Policy Research, joins Expressions for a candid conversation on gender equality, constitutional rights, disability rights and the power of law to bring social change. With 25 years of litigation, Jayana reflects on representing women, persons with disabilities and transgender communities, and the landmark battles that challenged deeply rooted inequalities.

She speaks about arguing that women are not the property of their husbands, the continuing challenges around domestic violence, and the need to remove the marital rape exception. From fighting for reservations in promotions for persons with disabilities to challenging outdated assumptions around gender identity, Jayana shares how her clients and cases have also changed her understanding of equality, justice and her own biases.