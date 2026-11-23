At just 17, Nagarathna Ramagowda was told by doctors that she had only three months to live. Today, 27 years later, she is a social activist and founder of the Ashraya Foundation in Karnataka, working to support women, widows and adolescent girls living with HIV.

In this episode of Expressions, Nagarathna opens up about her journey of living with HIV, the social stigma she faced, being rejected by society and the challenges of raising her son while fighting for dignity and acceptance.

She recalls how one doctor's prediction took away her dreams, while another specialist gave her hope of having a healthy child. She also speaks about the social boycott her family endured, her son's expulsion from school, the financial struggles of running a shelter for girls and the urgent need to change society's attitude towards people living with HIV.

From encouraging women to value themselves to offering practical advice on handling difficult situations, workplace sexual harassment and discrimination, Nagarathna shares lessons drawn from her own life and work.