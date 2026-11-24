After studying at the University of Cambridge, Sahar Mansoor chose an unconventional path and returned to India to build Bare Necessities, a zero-waste social enterprise focused on sustainable living and mindful consumption.

In this episode of Expressions, Sahar talks about her journey, how working with waste pickers changed her perspective on sustainability and what inspired her to start Bare Necessities.

She highlights the hidden impact of everyday waste, the challenges faced by waste workers and why responsible consumption is important. From her zero-waste jar experiment to keeping 5.4 lakh kilos of waste out of landfills, she shares practical ways to reduce waste and live more sustainably.