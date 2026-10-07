The Untold Story of Bengaluru’s Waste Pickers

Where does our waste go, and who keeps our cities clean?

In this episode of Expressions by The New Indian Express, we speak with Nalini Shekar, co-founder of Hasiru Dala, about her work with waste pickers and their contribution to Bengaluru’s waste management and recycling system.

Nalini discusses how waste pickers help the city save an estimated ₹84 crore annually in waste collection and transportation costs, their fight for dignity and official identity cards, and how their work has influenced waste management policies.

She also shares her decade-long experience working with survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in the US, her return to India, and how zero-waste Indian weddings can create employment opportunities.

Watch the full episode to understand the people behind our recycling system and the future of sustainable waste management.

Guest: Nalini Shekar | Co-founder, Hasiru Dala