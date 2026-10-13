What Your Child Really Needs Before Age 6 | Helen Issar on Early Childhood

What do children really need in their first six years?

In this episode of Expressions, Neha speaks to Helen Issar, Founder & Director of Papagoya Education, about screen-free parenting, healthy routines, tantrums, emotional regulation and the power of play.

Helen explains why children thrive on routine, why parents should rethink constantly saying “no”, and why a child’s obsession with trains, cars or dinosaurs could actually be a sign of deep curiosity and learning.

She also shares what children need to develop in an AI-driven world — resilience, curiosity, adaptability, communication and human connection.

Watch the full episode for practical insights on raising confident, curious and emotionally healthy children.

ABOUT EXPRESSIONS

Expressions is a New Indian Express video series featuring conversations with people shaping society, politics, business, culture and public life.