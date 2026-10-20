Can You Really Spot a Fake Handloom Saree? | Pavithra Muddaya

A saree can be more than something you wear. It can carry a memory, a family story, a craft and generations of knowledge.

In this episode of Expressions, Neha sits down with Pavithra Muddaya of Vimor to explore the world behind India's handloom traditions.

Pavithra talks about the weavers who created extraordinary mathematical and geometric techniques, the growing difficulty of recognising genuine handloom, and why so much of the knowledge behind our textiles risks being forgotten.

She also shares the deeply personal story of Vimor — how it began with her mother, why they never felt the need to build hundreds of stores, and how decades of trust with customers and weavers shaped the brand.

From a grandmother's old saree kept inside a trunk to a museum filled with donated family heirlooms, Pavithra reminds us that preserving heritage doesn't always mean keeping it untouched.

Sometimes, it simply means wearing it, using it and passing the story on.