Samhita Arni on Sita, the Ramayana & Life Lessons from the Mahabharata

What can the Ramayana and Mahabharata teach us about courage, identity, failure and being human?

In this episode of Expressions, acclaimed author and storyteller Samhita Arni joins us for a thoughtful conversation about Indian mythology, childhood struggles, creativity and finding meaning in life's difficult moments.

From retelling the Ramayana through Sita's eyes in Sita's Ramayana to exploring the human dilemmas at the heart of the Mahabharata, Samhita shares why our ancient stories continue to challenge the way we think about gender, relationships and society.

She also opens up about growing up with bullying and learning difficulties, how writing became a space for imagination, rebuilding after difficult experiences, following your passion and finding joy in everyday life.

The conversation also explores changing ideas of masculinity, the role of AI in understanding ancient wisdom, and how each of us can become the hero of our own story.