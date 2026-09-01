Expressions: Krishna Byre Gowda on Bengaluru’s Growth, Traffic, Weather & Future

The conversation explores the cost of Bengaluru’s growth, the environmental and social impact of rapid urbanisation, rising vehicle ownership and why the city continues to attract talent, technology, investment and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Gowda also shares his perspective on age versus experience in politics, what voters should really look for in a political leader, the importance of intent and sincerity in public life, and why he believes Bengaluru continues to remain ahead of competing cities such as Hyderabad and Chennai. He also opens up about the challenges of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the pressure of governing Bengaluru and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

