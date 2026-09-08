From courtroom to public life: A.S. Ponnanna opens up on crisis within justice system in India

What happens when a senior advocate enters the world of politics? And what does that journey reveal about Karnataka’s judiciary, governance, the Cauvery dispute and the traditions of Kodagu? In this episode of Expressions, A.S. Ponnanna, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and senior advocate, opens up about his journey from the courtroom to public life. The conversation explores the challenges facing India’s justice system, why people are reluctant to become judges, the importance of competent people in public institutions, and how legal advice shapes political decision-making.
Ponnanna also discusses the role of the Governor, his experience handling politically significant cases, the 2010 Karnataka disqualification case, and his views on the Cauvery water dispute and Bengaluru’s dependence on the KRS. He also talks about his connection to Kodagu, the significance of Kuppayachale and Talakaveri, and why sacred places should be approached with respect rather than treated simply as tourist destinations.