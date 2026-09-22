Sculptor-Activist Arun Kumar HG on Art, Waste, SARA & Saving the Western Ghats

What happens when an artist steps out of the studio and into the land? And can art help us understand what we consume, how we live and what we are losing? In this episode of Expressions, sculptor and installation artist Arun Kumar H.G. talks about his journey from urban art to working closely with agriculture, ecology and the Western Ghats. Arun discusses why he calls himself a “student of the environment” rather than an environmentalist, how he moved away from studio-based practice, and how restoring a barren patch of family land led to the creation of SARA Centre.