Akshayakalpa Organic founder-CEO Shashi Kumar takes on using AI in farming

In this episode of Expressions by The New Indian Express, we speak to Shashi Kumar, Co-founder & CEO of Akshayakalpa Organic, who left a 17-year career in technology, including his time at Wipro, to return to his family’s agricultural roots. He shares how he is using technology, data and AI to transform farming, from digitally tracking thousands of cattle to improving soil health, milk quality and farm productivity.

Kumar also talks about organic and regenerative farming, farmer entrepreneurship, rural livelihoods, sustainability, and why he believes farming must become a viable and respected career for the next generation. A conversation on technology, agriculture, rural India and the future of farming.