Trump Weakened, India Worried? | Arun K Singh on Iran War, Israel & US Elections

Is Donald Trump a weakened president after the US election setback? And what does the changing political landscape in Washington mean for India, Israel and the ongoing Iran war?

In this episode of Bottomline with Prabhu Chawla, former Indian Ambassador to the US and Israel, Arun K Singh, examines the political consequences of Trump's electoral setback and its implications for global geopolitics.

From the Iran war and America's support for Israel to Netanyahu's political future, India-US relations and the possibility of a trade deal, Singh explains what New Delhi should expect from a changing Washington.

Can Trump continue the Iran war despite the electoral setback? Is America's support for Israel beginning to crack? Has India invested too heavily in Trump? Could a weakened Trump actually help India secure a better trade deal? And will closer US-China ties diminish India's strategic importance?