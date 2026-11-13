Hasina’s Return: Can India-Bangladesh Ties Survive the Diplomatic Deadlock?

Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death in Bangladesh. Now, with Dhaka demanding her extradition and Hasina signalling a possible return in December, India finds itself at the centre of a growing diplomatic crisis.

Bangladesh has refused her request for a new passport and ID card, while Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has linked his India visit to Hasina's handover.

Is Bangladesh serious about bringing Hasina back? Is Hasina exploiting legal options to prolong her stay in India? And can New Delhi and Dhaka repair their strained relationship amid this escalating standoff?

On TNIE Global Talks, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, senior diplomat and author Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty breaks down the politics, diplomacy, trade and strategic calculations shaping the India-Bangladesh crisis.